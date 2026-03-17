Ladakh statehood demand: Fresh protest in Leh, shutdown in Kargil

Leh: Hundreds of people took part in a rally in Leh town amid tight security while Kargil observed a shutdown on Monday on a call given by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of their demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.



It was the first major rally by LAB since violence erupted during protests in September, prompting a clampdown by authorities, and comes two days after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released by the Centre after nearly six months in detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

The Director General of Police of Ladakh, Mukesh Singh, visited the rally site at Singay Namgyal Chowk in Leh to take stock of the security arrangements, with additional police and security personnel deployed across the town to maintain law and order.

Led by LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay, the protesters started from the Singay Namgyal chowk and marched to Leh polo ground with participants, including a sizable number of women, chanting slogans in support of the demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

Some of the participants were also seen carrying pictures of the four persons who were killed in firing after a LAB-sponsored protest rally turned violent in September last year.

Kargil and adjoining Drass observed a complete shutdown in response to the joint call given by LAB and KDA, the two groups that are spearheading the agitation over the issues of statehood and Sixth Schedule over the past five years.