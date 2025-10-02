Ladakh L-G reviews law & order, restrictions to be lifted soon

Leh: Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory (UT), assuring people of lifting in a phased manner of restrictions imposed in the aftermath of last week’s violence.

Gupta has been holding high-level meetings twice daily, one in the morning and another in the evening, for the past week following violent clashes on September 24 that left four people dead and scores of others injured over their agitation demanding grant of statehood to Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The officials brief the Lt Governor on the latest security scenario and the measures undertaken to maintain peace and stability in the region. Addressing the meetings on Wednesday, the Lt Governor lauded the relentless efforts of the security forces and the civil administration in restoring normalcy over the past week under challenging circumstances.

He also expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by the people of Ladakh. Urging Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to reconsider their decision to stay away from talks with the Centre, Gupta said any matter can be resolved by sitting across the table.

He lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Ladakh situation, alleging that the Congress leader was trying to “vitiate the atmosphere “in the country as he did during the farmers’ agitation and other protests.With the agitating groups demanding a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence and the release of detainees, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, the L-G said a magisterial probe has already been announced “and it will start very soon”.

A semblance of normalcy was witnessed in curfew-bound Leh town since Tuesday morning after authorities relaxed week-long curbs for seven hours and also ordered the reopening of shops and business establishments.

They demanded a judicial probe into the violence and the release of over 50 detainees, including Wangchuk who was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly instigating the violence.

The two outfits have alleged that “highhandedness” by authorities and security forces led to the violence during a shutdown called by a constituent of the LAB. “The administration has not made the situation worse, nor did we want it to be like this. What led to the violence is a matter of investigation,” the Lt Governor said. “The central government had invited them (LAB and KDA) for talks and they should have gone for prior consultations… Any issue can be settled only by sitting across the table. Only through talks, things become possible.”