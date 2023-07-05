Ladakh International Fashion Runway to be held to celebrate India’s G20 presidency

SHIMLA: Miss Earth India 2022 Vanshika Parmar who hails from Nadaun in Himachal Pradesh has been chosen to represent India at an illustrious event of the G20 2023 summit - the Ladakh International Fashion runway to commemorate G20’s presidency, which is being organised at Ladakh in collaboration with the Indian armed forces on August 30.



The event aims at combating climate crisis by means of sustainable fashion and promoting eco tourism in Ladakh in addition to celebrating the local craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage of India.

This event is also a Guinness Book of World Records attempt as this is the highest elevation fashion ramp to be performed at an altitude of 19,022 feet on Umlinga.

This event is being made into a documentary that shall be screened at Cannes Film Festival and Venice Film Festival. The event shall witness the participation of around 26 beauty pageant queens from G20 countries and G20 guest countries who have graced the Miss Universe, Miss Earth and Miss World stage.

“There will also be an information session on sustainable fashion and biodegradable products for the fashion industry. We chose Ladakh as the location to draw international attention to the need to save nature and mountain glaciers. The show also aims to increase the use of Non-Violent Silk (Indian-made fabric) in the global fashion industry,” said Vanshika. The 26 international empowered women from around the world, including her, will walk up the world’s highest ramp.

She is daughter of Group Captain Shusheel Kumar Parmar, an Air Force officer and even her grandfather is an retired army officer.

“As Miss Earth India 2022, I aspire to promote eco-tourism in ‘Dev-bhoomi Veer-bhoomi’ Himachal Pradesh by collaborating with the government and becoming an ambassador of the Green Himachal movement,” she said. She has been recently invited by the tourism ministry of Ghana to promote eco tourism and eco-friendly activities in Africa. She has also served as an ambassador for combating the climate crisis in the Philippines as part of her Miss Earth 2022 journey.

“I am inspired by the Green Himachal initiative and futuristic foresightedness of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh and want to work with the government of Himachal Pradesh to help mother Earth heal by becoming an ambassador of sustainability and eco tourism in Himachal Pradesh,” she said.