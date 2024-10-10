Ladakh gets highest MACE Observatory at an altitude of over 4,300 meters

Leh/Jammu: The Union Territory of Ladakh gets the Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory, the world’s highest imaging Cherenkov telescope, located at an altitude of over 4,300 meters in Hanle.

This observatory underscores India’s advancements in space and cosmic-ray research capabilities.

Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, the secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, officially inaugurated the MACE observatory here, an official spokesperson said.

Built indigenously by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) with support from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited and

other Indian industry partners, the MACE is the largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia, he said.

The inauguration ceremony, held as part of the DAE’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, included the unveiling of commemorative plaques by Dr Mohanty at the Hanle site.

Addressing the importance of balancing tourism and scientific activities within the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR), Additional Secretary Ajay Ramesh Sule encouraged the students to pursue career in science and technology.

BARC’s Physics group Director Dr S M Yusuf underscored the MACE telescope’s significance in advancing India’s capabilities in space and cosmic-ray research.

A pictorial compilation documenting the MACE project journey was released during the ceremony.

Dr Mohanty also felicitated the village leaders, the school headmaster, and the lama of the Hanle Gompa.

The MACE telescope, observing high-energy gamma rays, will

contribute to global efforts to study phenomena like supernovae, black holes and gamma-ray bursts, he said.

He added it aims to foster international

collaborations, bolstering India’s role in multi-messenger astronomy.