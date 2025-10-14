New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the BJP, the Congress on Monday said Ladakh desperately awaits “a healing touch” from the nation and the leadership of a party that promised Sixth Schedule protection in its manifesto for the local hill council elections but is now refusing to fulfil that promise.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made the assertion ahead of Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s visit to India.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Ramesh, recalled the contribution of 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, a highly revered Buddhist monk and public figure of Ladakh who served for an unusual ten years as Ambassador to Mongolia.

He also recalled that India played an important role in Mongolia’s joining the UN in October 1961 and the turning point in the relationship was then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s inspired appointment of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche in October 1989 as India’s Ambassador to that country.

Ramesh noted that the Leh Airport was renamed after the 19th Koshak Bakula Rinpoche by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who hailed him as the “architect of modern Ladakh”.

“The President of Mongolia arrives in New Delhi today accompanied by a high-powered delegation. Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia go back to December 1955. India played an important role in Mongolia’s joining the UN in October 1961,” Ramesh said on X.

The turning point in the relationship was Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s inspired appointment of the 19th Kushok Bakula

Rinpoche in October 1989 as India’s Ambassador to Mongolia, he said.

“He took over in January 1990. He was a highly revered Buddhist monk and public figure of Ladakh and served for an unusual ten years as Ambassador.

“He played a key role in helping Mongolia rediscover and celebrate its Buddhist heritage after the collapse of communism there in 1990 itself. He remains an iconic figure in Mongolia,” Ramesh said.