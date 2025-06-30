Ladakh administration declares 52 villages falling along ALC as reserved areas

Leh/Jammu: Fifty-two villages along the Actual Line of Control (ALC) have been declared reserved by the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh to enable residents of these identified areas to avail reservation benefits in recruitment and other sectors, a notification issued on Sunday said.

The Ladakh administration has achieved yet another milestone with the issuance of an official notification declaring specific areas as adjoining the Actual Line of Control under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, as amended by the Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025, an official spokesperson said.

As per the notification, this includes 18 revenue villages in Leh district situated along the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC), and 34 revenue villages in Kargil district situated along the LoC.

This declaration will enable residents of these identified areas to avail reservation benefits as specified in the amended Ladakh Reservation Rules, it said.

The declaration follows a structured process initiated by the administration through a one-member Commission under the chairmanship of Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, a former judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Commission was tasked with identifying areas, villages and hamlets adjoining the ALC in Ladakh for reservation benefits under the Act, the spokesperson said.