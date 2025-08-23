Lack of synergy spurs search for CM-aligned new Chief Secretary in MP

Bhopal: With Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Jain’s tenure ending this month, political and bureaucratic circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz over whether the 1990-batch IAS officer—appointed last year with the Centre’s backing—will be given an extension or replaced by a Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-backed choice.

The state government has expedited the process of finding a new CS. The focus is on appointing someone who will work in closer alignment with the Chief Minister and help the government exercise stronger control over administrative decisions, policy implementation, and bureaucratic functioning.

Jain was brought to the top post on September 30, 2024, in what was widely perceived as the Central leadership’s imprint on the state’s bureaucracy. His appointment reportedly did not align with the state government’s preferences, setting the stage for a working relationship that insiders say has been marked by limited synergy.

In the past ten months, the CM–CS coordination gap has reportedly surfaced on multiple fronts, including government announcements, policy implementation, and bureaucratic reshuffles. Administrative and political experts say this disconnect has created friction in decision-making, with some of the state’s flagship programmes facing delays or diluted execution. The perception that the top two positions in the state’s governance structure are not on the same page has, according to political observers, left an unfavourable impression of the BJP government and the Chief Minister among the public.

This backdrop has strengthened speculation that CM Yadav may seek to install a CS aligned more closely with his governance style and political priorities. “The Chief Minister wants a Chief Secretary who can match his pace, anticipate his decisions, and ensure smooth implementation across departments,” a political expert said.

Clarity on whether MP will get a new CS or Jain will receive an extension is expected in the next few days.

However, recent incidents have caused embarrassment to the government, which could weigh against the incumbent CS. One such case was the order issued by the E-in-C to probe allegations of irregularities in the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission scheme against Public Health Engineering Minister Sampatiya Ueke. The government later gave the minister a clean chit, describing the allegations as baseless and without evidence, but it was felt that the issue was not handled properly by the CS office and the Principal Secretary, PHE.

Several senior IAS officers are in contention for the post, including 1990-batch officer Rajesh Rajoura; 1990-batch officer Alka Upadhyay, currently on central deputation; 1991-batch officer Manoj Govil, also on deputation to the Centre; 1991-batch officer Ashok Barnwal; and 1992-batch officer Pankaj Agrawal, who is also on central deputation.

The choice of Chief Secretary will be more than a routine bureaucratic decision—it will be a political signal about who controls the state’s administrative levers. With the government preparing to push key development and welfare initiatives, an effective CS–CM partnership will be crucial in projecting efficiency and authority.

An announcement on whether Jain’s tenure will be extended or a successor named is expected in the final week of August, keeping the state’s political and administrative corridors alive with speculation.