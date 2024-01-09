Lack of quorum at privileges panel meet

New Delhi: Complaints against some Opposition MPs for breach of privilege of Parliament could not be taken up by the privileges committee of Rajya Sabha as many members did not attend the meeting of the panel, sources said.

They said only three members of Rajya Sabha including panel chairman Harivansh attended Tuesday’s meeting but no privileges complaints could be taken up due to lack of quorum and only some “administrative decisions” were taken.

The sources said complaints of breach of privilege against TMC MP Derek O’Brien and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, besides 11 other members are pending before the privileges committee.

The panel is also looking into complaints against 11 MPs referred to it for causing disruptions and disrespect to the house through their protests in the winter session of

Parliament.