‘Lack of ability to tackle Ukraine war reflects UNSC’s dysfunctional system’

New Delhi: The “dysfunctional” system of the UN Security Council has been reflected in the “absurd” situation arising out of one of its permanent members attacking Ukraine and the global body’s failure to address the crisis reinforces the urgent need for its reform, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said on Monday.



In an address at a think-tank, Korosi strongly pitched for reform of the UN Security Council to reflect the changing balance of global power and economic heft of various countries and criticised the slow process that was started around 17 years back to bring the changes.

Separately, at a press conference, the UN diplomat, currently on a three-day visit to India, said New Delhi has done a lot to advance the US Security Council reform and was very active in all Ukraine related issues in both in the body as well as in the UN General Assembly.

On Monday, Korosi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with an overall focus on pressing global issues including those related to the UN.

India has been strongly demanding a permanent membership in the UN Security Council considering the size of its population and role in international affairs. The current permanent members of the UNSC are China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

Addressing a group of diplomats, strategic affairs experts and academicians at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), the UNGA president also wondered why there is still no agreement on a text to take forward the reform process.

“Does it have a time frame? No, I think it does not. Does it have a negotiated text, no it does not...Have you ever seen a negotiated process which has no text to negotiate? Have you ever seen a negotiating process which has no clear cut timeframe when to deliver,” he asked.

“Why the member states cannot do it? Because the interests are very much divided, and for some, it is more preferable to see the current dysfunctional stage than to embark on a reform,” he said.

The Hungarian diplomat, who is currently serving as the President of 77th UN General Assembly, commended India’s call during its recent membership of the UN Security Council for peace in Ukraine and its humanitarian aid for people hit by the conflict.