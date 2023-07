A man was stabbed to death allegedly by a labourer in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area after he scolded the latter for asking a beedi from him, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Satyawan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy. He works at a carpenter’s shop, they said. The matter came to light on Tuesday around 9 am when police received a call about a man’s body, with stab injuries, lying in a vacant space near Mahadev Chowk, police said.