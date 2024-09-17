Labour ministry to move Cabinet note on ELI schemes: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the ministry will move a Cabinet note on the employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 in July.



The minister emphasised upon the importance of a robust mechanism to ensure that the benefits of the ELI Scheme reach the true beneficiaries.

"The ministry is finalising a Cabinet note on ELI scheme and it will be soon placed before the Cabinet for approval," he told reporters here.

The ELI Scheme aims to create over 2 crore jobs in the country in a period of 2 years. This will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood.

Three schemes for 'Employment Linked Incentive' were announced in Union Budget 2024-25 as part of the Prime Minister's package of five schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a 5-year period with a central outlay of Rs. 2 lakh crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Union Budget that the government will launch three employment-linked schemes based on enrolment in Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).