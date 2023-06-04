‘Labharthi Utsav’ to be organised in all 33 districts of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Labharthi Utsav (Beneficiary Festival) will be organised in all 33 districts of Rajasthan in regard to the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Yojana on Monday.



The state-level function will be organised at the Rajasthan Information Centre in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by pressing a button will transfer the subsidy of Rs 60 crore to the bank accounts of 14 lakh beneficiaries.

He will also have a dialogue with 10 beneficiaries. Video films based on Mehangai Rahat Camps and Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme will be shown on this occasion.

In the district-level programmes, ministers, MLAs, officers and beneficiaries of the scheme will be present and will join the state-level function through video conferencing.

Out of the customers eligible for this scheme, 22 lakh consumers had booked the refill in the month of April this year. Of these, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday will directly transfer the benefit to the accounts of 14 consumers who had registered themselves in the ‘mehangai’ rahat camps. As and when the remaining consumers will get themselves registered in the rahat camps, the benefit amount will be transferred.

It is to be mentioned that the state government is providing gas cylinders just for Rs 500 to 76 lakh consumers under the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme.

Along with the select families of the Ujjwala Scheme, Below Poverty Line (BPL) families with gas connections are eligible for this scheme.

This scheme has been implemented in the state from April 1, 2023.