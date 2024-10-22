L-G visits to injured workers, vows to avenge tragedy

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the injured workers at the SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar on Monday and extended his prayers for their speedy recovery.



Sinha condemned the attack, vowing that the perpetrators would face justice.

He directed officials to provide all necessary support to the affected families. In a stern statement, Sinha declared that the attack on the construction workers would be avenged, instructing the security forces to escalate operations against the terrorists and their associates in the valley. He emphasised that the price paid by the attackers would be one that they would remember for a long time.

In a post on X, Sinha said: “The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I’ve asked the J&K Police, security forces to extract a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come.”

Addressing a function in Srinagar earlier in the day, the L-G said: “We won’t forget yesterday’s dastardly attack.”

The L-G said there was still a threat from the “neighbouring country”. “It is still trying to kill innocent people in this region and to destabilise peace here,” he added at the Police Martyrs’ Day function.

Sinha said there was a need to stop drug smuggling and improve counterinsurgency operations.

“We need to stop drug smuggling here. We need to be aware of possible threats. We need to improve counterinsurgency operations,” he said.

The J-K L-G said while innocent people should be protected, the guilty should also not be spared.