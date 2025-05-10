L-G Sinha visits shelling-hit J&K villages

Srinagar: The morale of soldiers is high and the Indian Army is ready to deal with any situation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday after visiting villages affected by Pakistani shelling in the Uri sector.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is ensuring that people in Uri do not face any inconvenience, he added.

“Attempts were made (to attack) but the morale of the forces is very high and they are ready to deal with any situation,” Sinha told reporters in Baramulla.

“I went to villages in the border areas that suffered losses. The injured and the families of those who died have been granted ex-gratia. The losses are being ascertained,” he said.

“Took assessment of the damage to the civilian area and residential houses caused by unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in the border villages of Lagama and Gingal in

Uri. I’ve directed the district admin to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure their safety and security,” Sinha said in a post on X.

Sinha said there was a need for additional safety bunkers, which would be built in the coming days.

“The injured are being treated. I went to see them and all are stable and will be discharged soon,” he said.