L-G Saxena launches cleanliness, beautification drive in Leh

Leh: In pursuance of the directions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, a comprehensive cleanliness and urban improvement drive has been launched in Leh city with renewed vigour and commitment. The initiative aims to transform Leh into one of the cleanest, most organised, and tourist-friendly cities in the country.



Acting in mission mode, the concerned government agencies have commenced large-scale operations

to remove accumulated

dust, construction and demolition waste lying

along roadsides across key areas of the city. The initial phase of the drive is focused on prominent locations including Lok Niwas, the Secretariat, Leh main market, Jivetsal, and adjoining areas.