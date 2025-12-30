L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Netaji Subash Chandra Bose flag point in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday hoisted the Tricolour and inaugurated the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Flag Point in Jammu, saying the initiative aims to commemorate the glorious contribution of Netaji to India's freedom struggle.

He said national unity is the country's strength and key to its success, emphasising that the nation must remain united while preserving its shared heritage and values.

The ceremony marked the 82nd anniversary of hoisting of the Tricolour on Indian soil by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1943. On December 30, 1943, Netaji declared Port Blair free from British rule, giving the nation a renewed resolve for independence.

Paying tributes to Bose, the L-G said the "Jai Hind" slogan given by Netaji, which once united the Azad Hind Fauj, remains a symbol of national valour and inspires 140 crore Indians.

"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's patriotism was unparalleled. His extraordinary valour gave India a vital mantra that the future can only be built on the foundation of unity," he said, asserting that a society divided by fragmentation cannot build a lasting future.

Sinha said Netaji's advocacy of Swaraj, empowerment of youth and women, his economic vision, and emphasis on industrialisation and promotion of small-scale industries laid the foundation of a self-reliant India.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that Netaji's legacy receives its rightful place in history.

The L-G said Jammu symbolises India's national unity and an unbroken cultural stream, adding that the indomitable spirit of its people has kept alive the flame of Jammu and Kashmir's integration through generations.

On the occasion, the L-G visited a photo gallery depicting the life and legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and a documentary on Netaji's leadership and pivotal role in India's freedom struggle was screened.