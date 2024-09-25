KV principal caught for accepting Rs 30K bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Rajesh Kumar, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, BHEL, Ranipur, Haridwar, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant. The bribe was part of a larger demand involving contractual workers at the school.



According to the CBI, a case was registered after allegations surfaced that the accused principal was demanding Rs 10,000 per month from contractual staff, including guards, sweepers and gardeners, to ensure the continuation of their employment. The total bribe was Rs 80,000, covering eight workers for 10 months, averaging Rs 1,000 per worker per month. Following negotiations, the accused agreed to reduce the demand to Rs 50,000-60,000.

CBI officials laid a trap and Rajesh was caught red-handed while accepting a partial payment of Rs 30,000. Subsequent searches of his residence and office led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested principal will be presented before a competent court on Wednesday, while further investigation is underway.