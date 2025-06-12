Kusum-C scheme to ensure seven-hour daytime power for farmers: K’taka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the KUSUM-C scheme will ensure quality and reliable electricity supply to agricultural pump sets during the daytime, guaranteeing farmers a dependable seven-hour power supply.

Speaking at the inauguration of Solar Unit established under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (Kusum-C) scheme at Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura district, he said the primary objective of the scheme is to provide uninterrupted daytime power to farmers.

“The central government introduced the KUSUM-C scheme in 2021, the then BJP government in the state had decided in the cabinet to implement it. However, even after being in power for two more years, they did not attempt to implement the scheme. After our government came to power and K J George became the Minister, the implementation of the KUSUM-C scheme started in the state,” he added.

According to him, under the KUSUM-C scheme, 389 electricity supply substations in the state are being solarized. Solar units with a capacity of 2,396 megawatts will power 1,555 agricultural feeders with solar electricity.

As a result, 6,32,794 agricultural pump sets will receive solar power. “This will not only provide quality electricity to farmers during the daytime but also reduce power wastage. Therefore, I extend my congratulations to Energy Minister K J George for properly implementing the KUSUM scheme,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM said his government has already implemented the KUSUM-B scheme to provide solar pump sets.