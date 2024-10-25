Kurukshetra to host ‘Gita Mahotsav’ fest from Nov 28

Chandigarh: As in previous years, the ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ will once again be celebrated with grandeur in the sacred city of Kurukshetra, Haryana. The festival will take place from November 28 to December 15.

Since 2016, the Haryana government has been celebrating the Gita Mahotsav on an international level, enhancing the state’s reputation both nationally and globally. Each year, the festival is also hosted in a partner country, spreading the message of the Bhagavad Gita worldwide.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also serves as the vice-president of the Kurukshetra development board, chaired a review meeting on Thursday at his residence in Sant Kabir Kutir to oversee preparations. The meeting was attended by Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal and renowned Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj. It was informed in the meeting that Tanzania will be the partner country, and Odisha will serve as the partner state for this year’s edition.

The CM said that special attention must be given to cleanliness throughout the city during the celebrations to ensure that visitors from both India and abroad experience a pleasant and orderly environment. He directed that social and religious institutions, resident welfare associations and the youth of Kurukshetra district be actively involved in this effort.