Kurukshetra to host exhibition on new criminal laws from Oct 3

Chandigarh: Union Home minister Amit Shah will visit Kurukshetra on October 3 to inaugurate an exhibition on the newly implemented criminal laws. To ensure smooth arrangements for the event, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting with senior officers here on Tuesday.

Reviewing the preparedness, the CM directed that the exhibition should run for 4–5 days so that students, parents and people from all walks of life can visit and understand the changes brought into the criminal justice system.

He also stressed on holding lectures and panel discussions on the new laws, with active participation from legal experts and members of

civil society.