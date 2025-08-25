MillenniumPost
Kurukshetra to become cleanest city: Haryana CM

BY MPost25 Aug 2025 1:41 AM IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday launched an 11-week mission to make Kurukshetra the cleanest and most beautiful city in the country. Speaking at the “Swachh Kurukshetra – Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhimaan” programme at Gita Gyan Sansthanam, Saini said the campaign, running from August 24 to November 7, will turn every street and corner into a symbol of pride for Haryana.

He, along with Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj and former minister Subhash Sudha, unveiled the campaign poster and administered a cleanliness oath. Committees have been formed in all 32 wards of Thanesar Municipal Council to ensure success, the CM said, urging citizens to join the movement.

