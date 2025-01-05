Kurukshetra: Saini lays foundation for 51 ft ‘Maa’ symbol

Chandigarh: Prime Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a 51-foot virat swaroop symbolising ‘Maa’ dedicated to maternal power at Shaktipeeth Shri Devikoop (Bhadrakali) temple in Kurukshetra. During the event, the Chief Minister performed prayers amidst Vedic chants at the temple, seeking peace, prosperity, and progress for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of the 51-foot virat swaroop symbolizing ‘Maa’ in the courtyard of the world-renowned Shaktipeeth Shri Devikoop (Bhadrakali) will further enhance the temple’s glory. Lakhs of devotees visiting the temple for worship will draw inspiration from this grand site of maternal reverence, he said. After performing puja at the Maha Gaurav Sthal, he also reviewed the model of the Maha Gaurav Sthal project and learned about its details through a documentary film.