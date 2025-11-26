Kurukshetra: ‘Panchjanya’ memorial inaugurated

Kurukshetra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the newly constructed ‘Panchjanya’ memorial, dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra.

The Prime Minister also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre here where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present. Notably, the Anubhav Kendra has been developed under the Government of India’s ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme run by the Ministry of Tourism.