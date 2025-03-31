Kurukshetra: Development works worth Rs 2.83 cr underway in Kaulapur, says CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said development work worth Rs 2.83 crore is being undertaken by the state government in Kurukshetra’s Kaulapur village.

The Chief Minister made the remarks during his visit to the village. He also transferred Rs 21 lakh to the Panchayat’s account for the development of the village. Additionally, Saini assured to fulfil all the demands put forth by the village Sarpanch. “There will be no shortage of money for development works,” he said.

Earlier, Sarpanch Kamlesh Saini and Sarpanch representative Baljinder honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him a memento and a shawl.

The Chief Minister said today is the first day of Navratri. Also, according to the Hindu calendar, it is the first day of the New Year. He extended his heartfelt greetings to all the people on both the festivals.

Addressing the villagers, Saini said that the government has brought various schemes for the development of the state during the recent Budget session of the Assembly.

“The Opposition did not have a single word to speak in the Assembly, and all the questions raised by the Opposition were answered one by one,” he said. “Also, during the Assembly session itself, Rs 151 crore were sent to the accounts of 36,000 families of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among which 20 families were from Kaulapur village,” he added.