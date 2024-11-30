Kuntal Ghosh granted bail by SC

kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday granted regular bail to expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in a CBI case linked to the West Bengal primary school recruitment scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said it was unlikely that the trial would be completed in the foreseeable near future in the case wherein Ghosh had been in custody for the past 19 months.

“It is too early to foresee the conclusion of the trial. In the given circumstances, the detention of the accused in custody for the indefinite period will not be in conformity with the settled position in law,” the bench said. Ghosh was recently granted conditional bail by Calcutta High Court in the ED case linked to the same recruitment scam.