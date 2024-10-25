Kumaraswamy picks son for Channapatna by-election

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy was on Thursday announced as the NDA candidate for the November 13 Assembly bypolls from Channapatna, a seat vacated by his father and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

The 36-year-old is pitted against five-time MLA from the segment and former Minister CP Yogeeshwara of the Congress, who joined the party after quitting the BJP on Wednesday. Nikhi’s mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, a former MLA, had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2013, and faced defeat against Yogeeshwara, a political heavyweight in the constituency.

With Yogeeshwara joining the Congress to contest the Channapatna bypoll, pressure was mounting on Kumaraswamy from party workers and leaders to field Nikhil.

Kumaraswamy had held marathon meetings with party workers and leaders, especially those from Channapatna, over the last couple of days, before deciding on Nikhil’s name.

A meeting was held with the alliance partner BJP, at veteran leader BS Yediyurappa’s residence on Thursday, before Nikhil’s name was formally announced. “We announce Nikhil as NDA candidate for Channapatna...100% he will win,” Yediyurappa said.