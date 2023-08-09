Kukis identified as non-immigrants must return to the Valley: Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh

In an exclusive conversation with Millennium Post, chief of Meitei Leepun — a movement of the Meiteis — Pramot Singh talks about the current situation in Manipur and ethnic cleansing. The much controversial figure explains his community’s stand on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. Excerpts from the interview:



What do you have to say about the current situation in Manipur ?

This problem is due to the illegal immigrants who are trying to find a home here. They are simultaneously trying to do that in Bangladesh, Burma and Manipur. They attack and hence Meitei have to defend. Also, they have been planning for this violence because the ‘war on drugs’ campaign has disturbed their illegal operations. Meanwhile,people entrying illegally has been restricted. NRC was also started in January which was the last straw that broke the camel’s back. They feel pressurised and hence start to attack and create chaos.

What do you have to say about ethnic cleansing?

Ethnic cleansing and genocide are terms from Israel. They (illegal immigrants) don’t know they are in a country that doesn’t know its meaning. We believe in peaceful coexistence.

So Meiti Leepun does not believe in ethnic cleansing or outing Kukis from Manipur?

Manipur is a diverse society. We cannot do whatever we want here. We have to live on common terms and laws, therefore, land and power are sensitive issues.

If people try to make attempts to snatch the land and power, there will always be conflict and bloodshed. So, we must always follow the rules like the agreements that are there. I cannot do what I want.

Now what is happening is these immigrants want to drive out people from the area they reside in. They want to encroach on others’ land. They want to bring in more of their people and snatch the democratic power.

Not only that, they started attacking Meiteis to drive them out like from Churachandpur, Tengnoupal and Kangpoki districts so that they can have a place of their own. This is the reality we are in and we are defending our values of coexistence and not give up our rights. In a democratic set up, we should not entertain illegal immigrants. And those who are already here should not bring in illegal immigrants.

Are Kukis safe in Manipur ?

Right now they are not safe where Meiteis have more control and Meiteis are not safe where Kukis have more control.

We are hopeful that exercise will be done effectively to identify all illegal immigrants. Then those who are not illegal immigrants should come back and those Meitei should also go back to their hometown. They all should be protected by security.

When do you plan to initiate peace talk ?

How you can talk about peace amid these violence.

Now it’s about stopping the fight. Both sides are busy fighting. Meitei should go back to where they were driven out from and Kukis should be able to go back to where they were driven out from. Kukis who are identified as non-immigrants should also return to the valley to their homes and the displaced Meiteis should also be able to go back to their homes.

The violence in the state has escalated in recent times. What do you say to this?

I don’t see it as increasing. The fight was happening at few sites. It’s not happening all over.

About the viral video of two women being paraded, what do you have to say ?

We always respect women. We condemn those who conspire to release the video a day before the parliament started, they should be arrested too. They are the people who are actually killing, planning and instigating violence.

The killing is not only by the people who are pulling the trigger but also by the people instructing it. These people should be arrested and given an exemplary punishment. All involved in disrespecting women should be punished in the harshest manner possible.