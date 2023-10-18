Kuki Zo women demands separate administration

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey was briefly stopped by tribal women near the site of the Wall of Remembrance in Churachandpur town around 10.40am demanding separate administration for people from the Kuki Zo community, police said.

The governor was on her way to visit two relief camps at ECA Church Songgel and ECA Church Tuibong in the district where hundreds of Kukis have taken refuge since the ethnic strife broke out in the state on May 3, police added.