Kuki group says community members will not participate in govt formation

Imphal: An organisation of the Kuki tribe in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Tuesday said the Kuki-Zo people “cannot and shall not” participate in the formation of the state government, reiterating their demand for a separate administrative arrangement.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February last year.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023.

In a statement, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) said its Governing Council, comprising all constituent bodies, held a general meeting in Churachandpur to assess the prevailing political, social and security situation in the state.