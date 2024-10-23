K’taka: Yogeeshwara joins Cong, set to get Channapatana bypoll ticket

Bengaluru: BJP leader CP Yogeeshwara, who recently resigned as the Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, will join the Congress on Wednesday, the party said.

He is expected to be fielded as the Congress’ candidate for the November 13 Assembly by-poll from Channapatna segment, party sources said.

The former minister met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar after resigning from the primary membership of the BJP earlier in the day.

“Yogeeshwara met me and told me that his political career started with Congress and wants to continue it in Congress, under the leadership of Mallaikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. He said Yogeeshwara has decided to join the party unconditionally. After consulting our local leaders and after taking leadership’s permission, he has been given the party’s membership,” Shivakumar said.

Yogeeshwara on Monday resigned as MLC, submitting his resignation to the legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti in Hubballi, making it clear that he

would contest the bypoll.

Channapatna will go for bypolls along with Sandur and Shiggaon Assembly segments. The last date for filing nominations is October 25. Channapatna bypoll is necessitated as the seat fell vacant following the election of its representative - JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy - to LS.