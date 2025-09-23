K’taka: Speaker constitutes 11-member committee

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has constituted an 11-member “scrutiny committee” of the House headed by home minister G Parameshwara, to review the ‘Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Place of Gathering) Bill, 2025’.

During the legislature session last month, Opposition parties had pushed the Congress government in Karnataka to refer the Bill to a house committee for detailed discussion and scrutiny, expressing concerns that the proposed legislation may curtail protests and impact cultural and religious events.

The Bill was introduced by the government following the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium here in which 11 people were killed.

The Bill with penal provisions is aimed at effectively controlling the crowd and managing mass gatherings at events and functions, and preventing unlawful gatherings.

“As per the resolution of the House, the speaker has constituted a scrutiny committee consisting of the members of the Legislative Assembly under Rule 247 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to examine and submit a report” on the Bill, a note from the Assembly secretariat dated September 19, released to media on Tuesday said.agencies