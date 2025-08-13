K’taka: No human remains found in latest Dharmasthala excavation, SIT probe continues

Mangaluru: No human remains were found during fresh exhumation at ‘spot number 13’ in Dharmasthala on Tuesday, said officials.

The exhumations are part of a wider SIT inquiry ordered after allegations surfaced earlier this year about possible illegal burials in the region.

The complainant had claimed that “tens of human bodies” were buried at the location.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had deployed two earthmovers on Tuesday, digging up to 18 feet deep and 25 feet wide, removing over 20 tonnes of soil.

The SIT is probing the alleged burial of bodies in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district. They have also been using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology at the spot.

Before the digging began, ground-penetrating radar (GPR) mounted on a drone was used to scan the sub-surface. The SIT has not yet disclosed its analysis of the GPR imagery.

According to sources, the high-capacity drone equipped with radar imaging can provide live images of sub-surface anomalies.

The exhumation work, which began at 11.30 am, continued until dusk, after which the site was refilled.

Officials did not specify whether further exhumation will be conducted at other identified sites.

The exhumation at ‘spot number 13’ on Tuesday was the deepest so far.

The inspection is being led by SIT chief Pranab Mohanty, who arrived in Mangaluru earlier today before proceeding to the SIT office in Belthangady.

Mohanty, accompanied by SIT officials and the Assistant Commissioner, is likely to visit the site along with the complainant and his legal counsel.

Officials said the GPR examination is being carried out in the presence of the complainant and his lawyer to ensure transparency. The move is expected to help uncover crucial evidence related to the case.

The SIT has identified ‘spot number 13’ as a key location in its ongoing probe, and investigators believe the radar scan could provide significant leads in resolving the matter.

With the help of anonymous tip-off, investigators had identified 16 sites in the Dharmasthala area.

To date, none have produced conclusive evidence of mass graves, except site number 6, where officials recovered a half-broken human jawbone and a few other bones.

Belthangady taluk authorities later confirmed the finds, but their origin and age are yet to be formally established.