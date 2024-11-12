K’taka Minister tenders apology for referring to Kumaraswamy as ‘Kaalia’

Mysuru: Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan tendered an apology on Tuesday for referring to Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as “Kaalia”, which the NDA had slammed as a “racist” slur.

The Congress leader, however, repeatedly tried to clarify that he had earlier too addressed Kumaraswamy in such a way out of affection, when they shared a good bonding, and it’s not the first time.

The Housing and Waqf Minister was earlier with JD(S), and was considered to be a close associate of Kumaraswamy, who had earlier served as the Chief Minister, at the time.

“....If I had called him using such a word for the first time, I would have apologised....out of affection, he used to call me ‘Kulla’ (dwarf), I used to call him Kariyanna (black brother). If still he or anyone

is pained by it, I apologise. What is there in that?” Khan said.