K’taka, Kerala, TN to adopt joint SOP to manage human-wildlife conflict

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre and his Kerala counterpart A K Saseendran on Sunday chaired a meeting of top forest officials of their states and Tamil Nadu to discuss adopting a joint SOP to manage human-animal conflict.



Khandre, in a statement issued by his office about the meeting, said that the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have decided to work together to prevent human-wildlife conflict and poaching, and to conserve forests and wildlife.

There have been several incidents of wild animals attacking and killing humans in the three states in recent months -- and it has become a major issue in Kerala, with people living near forested areas holding major protests against the state government for doing little to prevent the loss of life and property.

In today’s meeting, Karnataka proposed a joint standard operating procedure (SOP) to manage human-wildlife conflict in the southern states, Khandre said, and stressed on collaboration between various departments in this regard.

Khandre and Saseendran chaired the first coordination meeting of top officials of the forest department of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu near Bandipur Tiger Reserve’s safari centre.

Noting that wild animals roam freely from one forest to another and between the states, Khandre said that measures have been discussed to reduce damage to lives and crops from wildlife in any of the states. These measures will be given a tangible form soon, he added.

The three southern states decided to cooperate with each other to save nature and the environment by adopting best practices, he was quoted as saying by his office in the statement.“The states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are doing well in forest and wildlife conservation programmes. That is why the numbers of wildlife have increased in these three states,” he further said, emphasising that it is crucial to continue these efforts.