K’taka HC quashes BJP’s defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the defamation proceedings initiated by the BJP against top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



The case was filed in 2023, when Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) was in power in Karnataka, following a “corruption rate card” published by the then Opposition Congress to claim large scale irregularities prevailing in the state under the saffron party’s rule.

Along with Gandhi, now Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, the BJP had accused the then Karnataka LoP Siddaramaiah and

Congress state president D K Shivakumar.

Presently Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister and Shivakumar is his deputy.

Challenging the defamation case, Gandhi had approached the High Court stating that the

continuation of the case would be an abuse of law.