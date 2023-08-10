K’taka govt withdraws cases against CM, his Deputy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw criminal cases relating to violation of COVID-19 guidelines by state Congress and its leaders including, now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the ‘Mekedatu



padayatra’ organised by the party in 2022.

The Congress, then in opposition, had organised the padayatra (foot march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project, across the Cauvery river, despite COVID restrictions during the time.