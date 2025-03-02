K’taka Deputy CM defends attending Sadhguru’s event

Bengaluru/Udupi: Amid criticism from a section within the ruling Congress, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday strongly defended his visit to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha yoga centre in Tamil Nadu for Mahashivaratri celebrations, calling it is his personal belief.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, while calling BJP leaders’ claims about fast-paced political developments in the state in the days ahead, as “bogus”, said that a number of leaders and

legislators from the saffron party were in touch with his party.

“Sadhguru is from Karnataka. He has been fighting for the cause of Cauvery water and soil. He personally came and invited me. He has a big following and he is doing some great work... MLAs and leaders from various political parties were there at the event. I have gone there. That is my personal belief,” Shivakumar said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I believe in all religions, all castes. The Congress party’s ideology is to take everyone in society together. I don’t differentiate between such matters. Some people may like it, some may not.”