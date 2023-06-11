K’taka: Congress launches free bus travel scheme for women

Bengaluru: Women in Karnataka can travel for free in government buses in the state from Sunday with the rollout of the first of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress — the ‘Shakti’ scheme. This free travel service will benefit more than 41.8 lakh women passengers everyday and would cost the state exchequer Rs 4,051.56 crore annually, officials said.



The scheme is available for women, who are domiciled in Karnataka, for the journey within the state limits from 1 pm Sunday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the scheme, which will provide free rides for women and girl students of the state in government buses, from the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka legislature and secretariat here.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy were among others present at the event, where the logo of the Shakti scheme was unveiled, while Shakti Smart Cards were symbolically issued to five women. Women can apply for the Shakti Smart Card by registering on the ‘Seva Sindhu’ government portal to avail the benefit of the scheme. As per the CM’s directions, district incharge ministers launched the scheme in their respective districts across the state.

The government noted that this scheme would reduce the travel expenses of working women from poor and lower middle class, and as the savings can be used for household expenses, the initiative has brought smiles on women’s faces.

“We have implemented the Shakti scheme today, at a time across the state, as promised...,” Siddaramaiah said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of the launch of Shakti scheme tweeted: “Free bus travel for every woman in Karnataka from today — Another guarantee fulfilled! Empowerment of women and economic savings - our responsibility, their rights, Congress government will fulfill.”