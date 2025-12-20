K'taka Cong protest against replacing MGNREGA, 'hate politics' in National Herald case

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Saturday held a protest against the central government replacing the MGNREGA, and alleged "hate politics" against the party leadership in the National Herald case.

The protest at the Freedom Park here, led by state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, was attended by a host of party leaders and legislators.

Addressing the protest meet, Shivakumar said that the Congress party and its workers won't let "Gandhi's India be converted into Godse's (Nathuram Godse) India."

Nathuram Godse's party (apparently referring to the BJP) is trying to remove the name of Mahatma Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the unity and independence of the country, he said, as he called them "traitors" for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the MGNREGA scheme.

BJP leaders have lost the right to stage protests before Gandhi statues. "Here on, you (BJP) should not sit in protest in front of Gandhi statues," the Deputy CM said.

Challenging the BJP and the party led government at the Centre to remove Mahatma Gandhi's picture from the currency notes, he further said, "We will not let your attempts to distort history and succeed. The Congress will not allow it to happen."

Claiming that the Nehru-Gandhi family has sacrificed their property, lives and power for the sake of this country, Shivakumar alleged that the BJP has lost "dignity", as he hit out at the union government for targeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in the National Herald case.

He accused the Centre of filing false cases against the Congress leadership, by using agencies out of "political hate".

Shivakumar, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, ministers, and Congress legislators, had earlier participated in a protest on the issue on December 17, in front of Gandhi statue at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi, where the winter session of the state legislature was held from December 8-19.

Similar protests were also held at various districts and taluka centres of the state.

The Congress' move, came as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, that seeks to replace the existing rural employment law Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), was cleared by the Parliament, amid strong objections by the opposition to the "removal" of Mahatma Gandhi's name from it.