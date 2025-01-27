K’taka CM vows action if borrowers are harassed

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the police would take action against microfinance companies in the state if complaints are filed regarding alleged harassment in the

recovery of loans.

He also mentioned that his government would establish helplines for people to report any harassment. “If a complaint is received, we will take action against the microfinance companies. We will also set up helpline numbers for people to report any issues with these companies. I have instructed police officials to act promptly upon receiving a complaint,” he told reporters.

The CM’s statement follows his announcement that the government would amend existing laws related to money lending and introduce new legislation to safeguard the interests of genuine borrowers. The announcement comes in the wake of reports of people dying

by suicide.