K’taka CM says he, Dy CM should abide by high command decision

Bengaluru: Expressing displeasure about repeated media queries on the leadership change issue in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that he and his deputy D K Shivakumar



should abide by the Congress high command’s decision on the matter.

The CM also tried to play down reports about Congress legislators planning for a foreign tour, amid ongoing power tussle between him and Shivakumar for the CM post, stating that he was not aware of it, and that they may be going personally by spending their own money.

“Can’t you (media) ask anything other than this (leadership change issue)? You don’t ask anything else, only this. It has been three months since you began this. Please don’t ask me this again,” a visibly upset Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The CM was reacting to a question by reporters on former Congress MP and Shivakumar’s brother D K Suresh’s statement, with reference to the informal power-sharing pact that -- he is “still hopeful that, though delayed, the CM will keep his word.”

Siddaramaiah further said, “The high command is aware, they will decide. I will abide by their decision. How many times should I tell you (reporters) this?”