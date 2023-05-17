K’taka CM decision: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka’s two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi here separately amid hectic parleys in the Congress to decide on the candidate for the top post in the southern state.

The meetings came a day after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussions with him over government formation.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief D K Shivakumar met Gandhi after Siddaramaiah held a 30-minute meeting with the former party chief.

Central observer for the Karnataka CLP meeting, in which the MLAs authorised Kharge to appoint the new CLP leader, also met the Congress president separately at his residence and held further discussions.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are claimants to the top post in Karnataka after the party wrested the state from the BJP.

A decision on the Karnataka chief minister is likely by Wednesday or Thursday and a new Cabinet will be in place in the next 48-72 hours, the Congress has said amid intense speculation.

AICC in-charge of state Randeep Surjewala also asserted that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government and urged people not to believe in speculation and “fake news” which it alleged was being peddled by the BJP.

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two while Shivakumar is seen taking a strong position, claiming that the assembly polls were won under him as state party chief and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.

Addressing the media outside Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence where hectic parleys are on, Surjewala said the party chief has been authorised to appoint the leader of the legislature party and that is why deliberations are underway.

“Do not resort to any speculation, whenever a decision is taken by the Congress president, we will be happy to inform you. I am only here to quash multiple rumours and hearsay...that are being played on multiple news channels. Please don’t believe in it,” Surjewala told reporters.

Whenever Congress takes a decision either Wednesday or Thursday, the party will be the first one to inform the media, he said.

“Stop listening to rumours being planted by the BJP which is frustrated by the decisive defeat in Karnataka. The Congress is committed to the welfare of each Kannadiga, the Congress is committed to fulfilling its five guarantees, the Congress is committed to implementing its agenda.

The Congress is committed to giving a clean, transparent and responsible government,” he said.

“It (the decision to name the CM) is a matter of today and tomorrow and we will have a leader of the legislature party. Within the next 48 to 72 hours, we will have a new Cabinet in Karnataka and in the first Cabinet meeting, we will implement the five Congress guarantees and begin the work of building grand Karnataka,” Surjewala said.

He asserted that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government that is committed to the state’s peace, progress and harmony.

“Congress president believes in three principles — consensus, unanimity and unity. Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been authorised by the legislature party, will announce (the name of the leader) after holding due deliberations,” Surjewala said.