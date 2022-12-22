K'taka Assembly passes resolution on border row with Maharashtra

Belagavi (KTK): Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state's interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour. The resolution which also condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra and moved by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was adopted by a voice vote. "There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka's land, water, language and Kannadiga's interest. The feelings of Karnataka's people and members (of assembly) is one on this subject, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state.



Condemning border disputes created by Maharashtra people unnecessarily, this House unanimously passes a resolution that it is committed to protect the interest of the state," the resolution read.

Earlier, replying to the debate on the border issue in the House, the Chief Minister said that it is the will of the people of Karnataka, not to let go even an inch of the state's land. "The state's stand is both constitutional and legal, so at any cost we will not (be) stepping back.... We will do everything to protect it, we will take all the measures required in this direction," he said.

Bommai called Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut an "agent of China" and "traitor", hitting back at his statement that they will enter Karnataka the way China has "invaded" Indian territory, and criticised another Maharashtra leader Jayant Patil for making personal remarks against him.

"If they continue like this we will take legal action," he threatened.

Detailing the border row, Bommai said, it is not a dispute at all, as it is a settled matter, and as far as people are concerned, daily life and businesses are going on smoothly between people on both sides.

He alleged that pro Maharashtra organisation - 'Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES)' is repeatedly trying to disturb peace by raking up the border issue unnecessarily. "If there is unnecessary provocation, we cannot sit quite."

The CM also asked the Maharashtra government to take care of people in its territory and protect their interest first, instead of claiming land within Karnataka's border, referring to Kannada speaking villages there, wanting to join Karnataka but unhappy with the administration there.