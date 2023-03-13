K’taka a powerhouse of development: PM

New Delhi: Karnataka is a powerhouse of development and is contributing to the nation in so many sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a day after his visit to the poll-bound state.



Sharing glimpses of his visit to Mandya in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said Mandya was amazing and added that the people’s affection will always be cherished.

Furthermore, responding to a tweet by a citizen, he said, “Karnataka is a powerhouse of development, contributing to the nation in so many sectors.”

It is an honour to serve the people of “this great state”, he said. During his visit on Sunday, Modi addressed two public meetings — in Mandya in the Old Mysuru region and Dharwad in north Karnataka.

The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stones of various projects, including the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, worth around Rs 16,000 crore.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.