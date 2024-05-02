‘Krishna Janmabhoomi temple a protected site’

Prayagraj: The Hindu side in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute on Thursday told the Allahabad High Court that the temple is a protected monument and it should be governed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The counsel for the Hindu side, Hari Shankar Jain, also submitted that the provisions of Places of Worship Act will not apply in the case.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a plea challenging the suit seeking “removal” of the Shahi Idgah mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The matter is being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain on the plea moved by the Muslim side regarding the maintainability of the suit.

Jain also said the fundamental right to worship can not be curtailed by law of limitation, and that the deity and devotees both have the right to be heard.

The matter will be heard next on May 7.

On Wednesday, the Hindu side submitted in the high court that the deity was not a party in the claimed compromise between the two sides in 1968 or in the court decree passed in 1974.