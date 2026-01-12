Krishak Kalyan Year 2026: Prosperity for Madhya Pradesh’s Farmers

When farmers prosper, the state prospers. With this conviction at its heart, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared 2026 as Krishak Kalyan Year, marking a first-of-its-kind, year-long commitment dedicated entirely to farmers’ welfare.

Launching the initiative at a grand farmers’ convention at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav reaffirmed the government’s resolve to make agriculture profitable, resilient and future-ready. “Our farmers are the backbone of the state’s economy. Making them self-reliant and prosperous is not just a promise—it is our priority,” he said.

A Year Dedicated to Farmers

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to dedicate an entire year exclusively to farmers’ welfare. Under Krishak Kalyan Year 2026, more than 16 departments will work in close coordination to restore and enhance farmers’ prosperity through integrated policy, technology and infrastructure support.

The focus is clear: higher incomes, lower risks and better market access. From modern seeds and irrigation to storage, processing and export, agriculture will be transformed into a sustainable enterprise.

Big Investments, Bigger Impact

A major thrust of Krishak Kalyan Year is irrigation expansion. Three landmark projects—the Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal (PKC) river link, the Ken–Betwa national river link, and the Tapti groundwater recharge mega project—will irrigate over 1.6 million hectares across 25 districts, significantly reducing farmers’ dependence on monsoons.

Irrigation coverage, currently at 6.5 million hectares, will be expanded to 10 million hectares by 2028–29, ensuring water security for the future.

Powering Fields with Solar Energy

In a transformative step, the government will install solar pumps in the fields of 30 lakh farmers over three years, benefiting 10 lakh farmers every year. This initiative will not only reduce input costs but also turn farmers into energy providers, strengthening both incomes and sustainability.

Stronger Safety Nets for Farmers

Farmer protection remains central to the government’s agenda. The Bhavantar scheme, which ensures minimum prices for crops, will be extended to mustard after soybean, safeguarding farmers against market volatility.

The zero-interest loan scheme for farmers will continue, while crop loss assessments will increasingly rely on modern technology to ensure faster, more accurate compensation.

Modern Mandis, Better Markets

To improve price realisation, all agricultural mandis will be modernised, and seed testing laboratories strengthened to ensure quality inputs. Recruitment to fill vacant posts in the Agriculture Department and State Agricultural Marketing Board will further strengthen the agricultural ecosystem.

Micro-irrigation coverage will be expanded, helping farmers conserve water while boosting productivity.

From Farm to Factory

Krishak Kalyan Year places strong emphasis on value addition and agri-industries. Farmers’ participation in food processing, storage and agri-based enterprises will be enhanced through subsidies, simplified investment processes and infrastructure support.

Mega food parks, food-processing units and logistics hubs will be developed, especially in regions with perishable crops. This “farm to factory” approach will generate rural employment while ensuring better prices for produce and labour.

Boost to Natural, Organic and Millet Farming

The government has announced ten key commitments under Krishak Kalyan Year, including promotion of natural and organic farming.

A State Shree Anna (Millets) Research Centre will be established in Dindori to boost millet production and nutritional security. Research centres for mustard in Gwalior and gram (chickpea) in Ujjain will also be set up to enhance crop quality and yields.

Innovation, Start-ups and Youth Participation

Agri-startups will receive focused support, with simplified procedures and greater access to markets. Solar conclaves, farmers’ fairs and agricultural festivals will be organised across the state to promote innovation and modern practices.

Key focus areas include bio-energy, soil health, branding and export of agricultural products, agri-tourism, research and youth engagement, ensuring agriculture remains aspirational for the next generation.

Technology-Driven Governance

At the launch, the Chief Minister unveiled the e-Vikas Distribution and Fertiliser Supply Solution System, a digital platform designed to ensure transparency, efficiency and timely delivery of fertilisers and agricultural inputs.

A short film showcasing the initiatives planned under Krishak Kalyan Year 2026 was screened, giving farmers a clear roadmap of the year ahead.

Farmers at the Centre of rowth

Calling farmers the pride of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Yadav said the state’s future prosperity will be built on self-reliant farmers, advanced agriculture and a strong rural value chain.

With Krishak Kalyan Year 2026, Madhya Pradesh sends a clear message: agriculture is not just a sector—it is the foundation of growth, dignity and shared prosperity.

10 Pledges of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav for Krishak Kalyan Year

* A new message for the new year: the entire year dedicated to farmers.

* Farmers will not only grow crops, they will also establish agri-businesses: Chief Minister.

* We will remove every hardship faced by the cultivator.

* This is only a glimpse of farmers’ welfare; the full work is yet to come.

* “We will not remain silent until farmers’ lives improve.”

* After soybean, the Bhavantar (price support) scheme will now cover mustard as well.

* “What we promised, we delivered”—we will demonstrate by setting `2,700 MSP for wheat.

* Integrating technology in farming to ensure benefits reach farmers.

*Our pledge is to reduce farmers’ costs and increase their income.

* Madhya Pradesh will become the nation’s role model for farming.

A comprehensive calendar of events has been released, including:

* Kodo-Kutki bonus distribution (February)

* Natural farming symposiums (March)

* Mango Festival, Narmadapuram (May)

* FPO conventions, food festivals and the Sugarcane Festival in Narsinghpur

An agricultural exhibition showcased 65 advanced farm machines along with indigenous and foreign cattle breeds, underlining the state’s commitment to modernisation.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

* Madhya Pradesh becomes India’s first state to dedicate a full year to farmers’ welfare

* 16+ government departments to work in coordinated mode for farmers’ prosperity

* Bhavantar scheme to be extended to mustard after soybean

* Farmers’ participation in agri-based industries to be strengthened

* Solar pumps for 30 lakh farmers over three years

* Seed testing laboratories to be strengthened; all mandis modernised

* Micro-irrigation coverage to be expanded across the state

* Technology-driven crop loss assessment for timely compensation

* Three major river projects to irrigate 16 lakh hectares across 25 districts

* Zero per cent interest loan scheme for farmers to continue

* Cultivated area in Madhya Pradesh increased by 2.5 lakh hectares—the only state to achieve this

* Ten key government pledges under Krishak Kalyan Year; focus on natural and organic farming

* Food parks and food-processing units in perishable-crop regions

* Subsidies and solar conclaves to boost agri-industries

* State Shree Anna (Millets) Research Centre to be established in Dindori

* Launch of e-Vikas Distribution and Fertiliser Supply Solution System App