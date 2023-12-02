‘Kreta Suraksha Mela’ starts in Siliguri

SILIGURI: To make consumers aware of fraudulent ways, the Consumer Affairs department, Government of West Bengal, organised the ‘Kreta Suraksha Mela’ for the first time in Siliguri.



Biplab Mitra, the minister of Consumer Affairs department; Udayan Guha, minister of North Bengal Development Department; Srikant Mahato, minister of State of Consumer Affairs department; Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri inaugurated the fair on Friday evening.

A total of 70 stalls are there at the fair. The fair will end on December 3.

“The Consumer Affairs Department has undertaken several significant steps in the course of the last few years towards reaching out to the common people across the State for generation of consumer awareness and protection of consumers’ interests by way of providing speedy redressal of the complaints lodged by the aggrieved consumers. This fair is a part of it. In this fair consumers will be made aware of fraud and the ways of complaining about those frauds and sometimes getting compensation,” said Biplab Mitra, the Minister.

He further said that this department has also been entrusted to act as the Nodal department for the West Bengal Right to Public Services Act, 2013 enacted by the Government of West Bengal to ensure time-bound delivery of notified services to the general people by different public authorities under Government of West Bengal and carry out the essential responsibility of generation of awareness about the said Act.

The Consumer Affairs department has been organising the fair every year to spread the message of fair business practices and to promote the provisions of consumer-friendly legislation in force on a bigger platform.

In previous years, the Kreta Suraksha Mela used to be organised in Kolkata, only. But, from last year the department decided to decentralise all the major activities across the State and as such to organise Kreta Suraksha Mela in other parts of the State in addition to Kolkata to make the people aware of their rights in a homogeneous way. This year the fair would be held in Kolkata, Siliguri and in South Dinajpur.