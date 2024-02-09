Kovind panel initiates discussions with state election commissions on simultaneous polls

New Delhi:The high-level committee on ‘one nation, one election’ on Friday initiated consultations with state election commissions, mandated to hold local bodies’ elections, to seek their views on simultaneous polls.



Set up in September last, the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind is mandated to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

An official statement said the committee met Madhukar Gupta, State Election Commissioner of Rajasthan, Sanjay Shrivastava, the former State Election Commissioner Delhi and Chandigarh, and Dalip Singh, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana.

The Election Commission is mandated to hold presidential, vice presidential, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state Assembly and state legislative council polls.

The state election commissions of respective states are separate bodies under the Constitution and hold elections to local bodies, called the third tier of democracy.