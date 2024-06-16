Kota: Youth preparing for IIT-JEE commits suicide

Jaipur: A 17-year-old youth preparing for the IIT-JEE competitive exam committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in Rajasthan’s Kota city, police said on Sunday.

Ayush Jaiswal, a resident of Bihar’s Motihari, was staying at a paying guest house near Samrat Chowk of Mahaveer Nagar area to prepare for the competitive exam. His friends informed the paying guest house owner when he did not come out of his room till Saturday night, police said. “A boy preparing for competitive exam committed suicide on Saturday night. He was found hanging in his room. No suicide note has been recovered yet. The post-mortem will be conduct after his family members arrive here,” said Mahaveer Nagar SHO Mahendra Maru.