Kota: Body of JEE aspirant missing for 9 days found

KOTA: The body of a 16-year-old JEE aspirant, who left his hostel for a routine test on February 11 and went missing, was found on Monday night stuck between two trees on a rock in a forest area in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said.

The boy was last spotted in CCTV footage near the Garadiya Mahadev temple forest on February 11, they added.

Police said it was a case of suicide, which takes the number of such incidents of students of various coaching centres taking the extreme step to four this year in Kota.

The post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday night after obtaining the district collector’s permission and the body handed over to the deceased’s family members, the SP said.

One more JEE aspirant, Piyush Kapasia (17), is still missing and special teams have been formed to trace him, the officer added.